Russia eyes expanded LNG supplies to India

Russia is ready to offer India increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from both existing and upcoming projects, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov announced.

“Given India’s plans to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15%, we are ready to offer LNG from current and future Russian projects,” he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov highlighted that Russia continues to supply India with oil, coal, and petroleum products, and sees potential for further expanding LNG exports.

In July 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that Russia and India are exploring ways to deepen cooperation in the gas sector, including boosting gas supplies. Currently, Russia provides India with around 3 million tons of LNG annually, with the possibility of increasing this volume further.

News.Az