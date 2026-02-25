Russia fines Google over VPN apps on Play Store

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian court has fined Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, more than 22 million roubles ($288,000) for distributing virtual private network (VPN) services through the Google Play app store.

Russian authorities say VPN services allow users to bypass state-imposed restrictions and access foreign platforms and content that have been blocked or limited inside the country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The fine is part of Russia’s broader crackdown on digital tools that enable unrestricted access to online information, as Moscow tightens control over the internet amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

News.Az