UEFA unveils sweeping overhaul of World Cup qualifiers and Nations League

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UEFA has confirmed major changes to the European qualification system for international tournaments, introducing a Champions League-style format ahead of the 2030 World Cup. The new structure will divide the 36 highest-ranked national teams into three groups of 12 in League A, with teams facing six opponents under a Swiss-system model similar to UEFA club competitions.

League B is expected to include either three groups of six teams or a combination of two groups of six and one group of seven, depending on the number of participating nations. UEFA said the winners of the three League A groups would qualify directly for the World Cup or European Championship finals, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

The remaining qualification places will be decided through play-offs involving teams from both leagues. UEFA said the new system is designed to reduce one-sided matches and improve competitive balance while keeping top-ranked and lower-ranked teams apart during qualification.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the changes would make international football more dynamic and attractive for supporters without adding extra dates to the calendar. The new qualification format is expected to receive final approval from UEFA’s executive committee in September.

UEFA also plans to revamp the Nations League from the 2028-29 season, replacing the current four-league structure with three leagues of 18 teams each. Each league would consist of three groups of six teams, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final stages would continue to be played during the March and June international windows.

News.Az