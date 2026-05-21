Ukrainian military attacks on Russian territory

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Russian officials said Ukrainian drones targeted several regions overnight, including Belgorod, Rostov and Voronezh. Authorities reported injuries and damage following a series of attacks involving unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Belgorod region, three people were injured in attacks in the Shebekinsky district. Officials said a drone struck a moving vehicle in Shebekino, injuring two people aged 18 and 20, while another man was wounded in the village of Maslova Pier after an FPV drone attack, News.Az reports, citing Izvestia.

Rostov region governor Yuri Slyusar said air defense systems destroyed more than 30 drones over several districts, including Chertkovsky, Millerovsky, Tarasov, Bokovsky and Sholokhovsky. He added that falling drone debris caused two forest fires in the Sholokhov district.

Voronezh region governor Alexander Gusev said seven Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the region overnight. Authorities reported no casualties or damage on the ground.

News.Az