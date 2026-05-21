Eagles' Nolan Smith arrested on speeding, reckless driving charges in Georgia

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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested on May 15 in Georgia and faces charges related to speeding and reckless driving, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Authorities said Smith was stopped after allegedly driving 135 mph in a 70 mph zone on an interstate highway at approximately 10:41 p.m. local time. Details were included in notes recorded by a member of the sheriff’s office on the night of the arrest.

Officials stated that Smith later posted bond and was released shortly afterward. A future court date has also been scheduled, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Georgia Gazette was the first outlet to report the arrest.

Smith, 25, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His arrival in Philadelphia reunited him with several former Georgia teammates from the Bulldogs’ dominant defense, including Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

During the 2024 season, Smith recorded 6.5 sacks in the regular season and added four more during the Eagles’ playoff run to the Super Bowl. Across three seasons with Philadelphia, he has totaled 10.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss.

The Eagles are scheduled to begin organized team activities on May 26.

News.Az