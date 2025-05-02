Russia foils terror plot against law enforcement in Dagestan

+ ↺ − 16 px



Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has foiled a terrorist plot against law enforcement officers in Dagestan, detaining a woman who was preparing it.

"The Federal Security Service jointly with the Interior Ministry has prevented a terrorist attack on law enforcement officers in Dagestan. The measures carried out in the Khasavyurtovsky district resulted in the detention of a supporter of an international terrorist organization banned in the country, a Russian citizen born in 1996, who was planning to detonate an improvised explosive device near the administrative building of law enforcement agencies in Khasavyurt," the FSB said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Components for assembling an improvised explosive device were confiscated from the woman. Officers also discovered that she had been in contact with a terrorist militant via Telegram. According to the FSB, their exchange included discussion of the planned bombing and an oath of allegiance to the terrorist group.

News.Az