Russia frees American prisoner ahead of talks with US

The Russian government on Monday released a U.S. citizen that had been detained on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, ahead of talks between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports citing the New York Times.

Kalob Byers Wayne, 28, had been detained at Moscow's Vnukovo airport during a baggage check on February 7, after customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his luggage.

The Kremlin’s spokesman said the Saudi-based talks on Tuesday would aim to restore relations between Moscow and Washington, and “so certain events can be viewed in this context", the Times reported.

