Russia has affirmed its willingness to assist in resolving the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad

Last week’s terrorist attack claimed the lives of at least 26 people in the Himalayan tourist hotspot.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed to Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Moscow's readiness to help resolve the standoff between New Delhi and Islamabad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram following a telephone conversation between the two officials, News.Az reported citing TASS.

"Special attention was paid to the significant increase in the tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. The Russian side stressed its readiness to contribute to a political settlement of the situation that arose as a result of a terrorist attack on April 22 in the Pahalgama area, subject to the mutual desire of Islamabad and New Delhi," the ministry said.

Also, the ministers discussed various aspects of Russian-Pakistani cooperation. The conversation took place on the initiative of Pakistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Every night for a week after the terrorist attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi recorded shooting of the Pakistani military at the line of control. The last exchange of shots was already the 10th. India’s and Pakistan’s top brass held talks on Tuesday, where India declared its protest. New Delhi has warned Islamabad against unjustified violations of the ceasefire regime by the Pakistani army along the line of control.

The terrorist attack last week killed at least 26 people in the Himalayan tourist destination.

The Muslim-majority region is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and has been the site of several wars, an insurgency and diplomatic standoffs.

India has accused Pakistan’s Interagency Intelligence Service of involvement in the attack, carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia).

Pakistan denies this. Islamabad has said it has intelligence that India intends to launch military action and retaliated by halting all border trade, closing its airspace to Indian carriers and expelling Indian diplomats.

India halved the staff of the embassy in Islamabad, suspended an agreement on the allocation of water and the issuance of visas to Pakistanis. New Delhi has also declared the military advisers of the diplomatic mission of the Islamic Republic persona non grata.

News.Az