Russia hits critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s Volyn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine’s Volyn region on Christmas evening, regional authorities said, marking a rare attack in western Ukraine.

According to Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, the strike occurred during an air raid alert on Thursday, December 25. Emergency and specialized services were immediately dispatched to the site and continue to assess the damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“During the air raid alert, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in our region,” Rudnytskyi said.

Officials said the targeted site is of key importance to the region’s functioning, describing the strike as part of continued pressure on civilian infrastructure. The full extent of the damage is still being clarified.

Authorities confirmed that no civilian casualties were reported, and the situation in the region remains under control. Emergency responders are working on-site, and there is currently no threat to residents, officials added.

Attacks on western Ukraine are relatively uncommon, as Russian strikes more frequently focus on central and southern regions, as well as Kyiv and surrounding areas.

Elsewhere on December 25, Russian forces launched an airstrike on the Zaporizhzhia district, dropping four guided aerial bombs that damaged private homes. Regional officials said four elderly civilians — three women and one man — were injured and are receiving medical treatment.

In Kyiv, a 48-year-old woman injured during a Russian drone attack on December 23 died in hospital, city prosecutors said. She had sustained severe shrapnel wounds to the head in the Sviatoshynskyi district and remained in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

News.Az