Russia imposes sanctions on 15 British nationals in tit-for-tat move

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced the imposition of an entry ban on 15 British nationals as a response measure.

"In response to London’s aggressive actions, it was decided to expand Russia’s blacklist and supplement it with executives of British private companies operating in the area security, which are involved in training Ukrainian troops, top executives of defense companies supplying their products to Kiev or offering services to the Kiev regime, as well as experts and journalists speaking or writing about Russia’s special military operation from anti-Russia positions," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports."We would like to stress once again that British Russophobes’ attempts to create conditions for Russia’s 'strategic defeat' and its international isolation are doomed to failure. We call on London to have a sober look at the situation and immediately change the vector of bilateral relations," the ministry noted.The list of the 15 British nationals who fell under the sanctions is available on the Russian foreign ministry’s website.

News.Az