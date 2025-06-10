Russia in talks with US on Iranian nuclear issues
Russia is in touch with the United States on issues related to Iran's nuclear program, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
He made the remarks at the 5th international Global Threats to Biological Security: Problems and Solutions.
He noted that there are three areas of focus in Russian-US relations, the international agenda being one of these.
"The third area of work, in accordance with the leadership's instructions, is international issues, and there are also major topics here," Ryabkov said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
"The Middle East, of course, discussions on issues related to Iran's nuclear program," he added.
On June 1, the White House announced that U.S. Special Envoy Steven Witkoff had sent the Iranian government a detailed and acceptable proposal on Tehran's nuclear program. According to the Axios portal, it provides for an agreement to continue enriching uranium to low levels for a period to be determined later. On June 7, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran should not engage in uranium enrichment, or else it would face consequences from Washington.