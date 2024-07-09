Russia, India in talks to build several more nuclear plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and India are in talks to build six more high-powered nuclear power units, as well as small nuclear power plants, at a new facility, according to files released by the press service of Russia's state-run corporation Rosatom, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"New areas of cooperation are being discussed as well. On the table is the construction in India of six more Russia-designed high-powered power units and Russia-designed small nuclear power plants. Joint work on closing the nuclear fuel cycle seems promising," the files said.The Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP), the largest nuclear plant in the country and the flagship project between Russia and India in technological and energy cooperation, is up and running. The NPP is located in southern India, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The customer and operator of the plant is the Nuclear Power Corporation of India. The Kudankulam NPP uses six power units with VVER-1000 reactors with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW. Power units No. 1 and No. 2 were commissioned in 2013 and 2016, operating at the nominal capacity level.

News.Az