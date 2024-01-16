Russia is politically isolated in Caucasus and Central Asia - Stoltenberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is more politically isolated, also in the near abroad, in the Caucasus and Central Asia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland.

He noted that wars are, by nature unpredictable, and he is even more careful about predicting what will happen inside Russia:

"We saw Prigozhin last year, surprises may happen. But we don't have any indications when any big changes inside Russia but of course they can be surprises".

Stoltenberg said that a nation's losing half of its tanks and 300,000 soldiers is not a minor thing:

"Is there something happening in Russia or is it just not?

Russia's economy is struggling. They are paying a high economic price. They are paying a high political price. They're more politically isolated, also in the near abroad, in Caucasus and Central Asia."

News.Az