Russia jails ex-diplomat for 12 years for leaking secrets to U.S.

A court in Moscow sentenced former Russian foreign ministry employee Arseniy Konovalov to 12 years in prison for passing secrets to U.S. intelligence, Interfax reported on Friday citing The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Konovalov, "while on a long-term foreign assignment in the United States, ... passed secret information that had come to his knowledge in the course of his duties in return for monetary reward on to American intelligence," the agency reported citing FSB.

