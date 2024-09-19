Russia launches Shahed drones over Ukraine
Russia has launched multiple groups of Shahed-type attack drones into Ukrainian territory, continuing its aggressive drone tactics.
According to the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 21:00, the drones were moving over the Sumy region, heading towards the city of Romny. By 21:30, it was reported that two groups of drones were in flight. One group was moving across southern Sumy towards Poltava, while the second was advancing over southern Chernihiv, heading southwest.
As of 22:00, the Air Forces confirmed that one group continues its course over southern Chernihiv towards Kyiv. Another group is now in the eastern Kyiv region, heading towards Cherkasy, while a third group is advancing along the Sumy-Poltava border, heading towards Myrhorod.
Recently, Russia has been launching Shahed drones over Ukraine almost every evening and night. President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to nearly increase Russian drone production tenfold by 2024, signaling a possible escalation in drone warfare.
On September 19, around 16:00, Russian forces struck a nursing home in Sumy using a guided aerial bomb. According to local authorities, several people were injured, and one victim later died in the hospital.
