Russia named top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in June of this year, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, News.Az reports.

In June of 2023, the volume of non-oil exports with Russia made $148.3 million, while it amounted to $47.9 million with Türkiye and $19.1 million with Georgia.

In January-June, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $552.3 million to Russia, $512.5 million to Türkiye, $180.3 million to Georgia, $68.6 million to Switzerland and $58 million to Kazakhstan.

News.Az