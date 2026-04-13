According to a report from Tom's Guide, the planned launch would represent a major shift in the company’s gaming strategy and ecosystem approach, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The report suggests that the upcoming PlayStation 6 rollout will not consist of a single console, but instead will include multiple devices. This would reportedly involve two home consoles as well as a handheld system, marking a more diversified hardware lineup than previous generations.

The information originates from the YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead, which claims that Sony is working on releasing a standard PlayStation 6 model, a more affordable “PS6 S” variant, and also a portable gaming device as part of the same generation.

Sony’s upcoming PS6 models are expected to feature different hardware configurations depending on the version. The standard PlayStation 6 variant is likely to include a powerful “Orion” chip, which is designed to deliver significantly improved performance compared to previous console generations.

Sony's upcoming PS6 models specs (expected)

The standard variant is likelu to include a robust "Orion" chip, ensuring enhanced performance.

While the affordable variant and handheld is expected to include a less powerful "Canis" chipset.

Sony's PS6 models price (expected)

Sony's PlayStation 6's affordable version is likely to start from $349.

While the high-end PS6 is expected to cost $999.

Some credible analysts tipped that Sonu is likely to adopt a toerer hardward strategy, aiming to outdo its rivals, and capturing tremendous attendion.

The handheld may indicate Sony's renewed push into portable gaming.

It is pertinent to mention that Sony has yet to officially confirm its launch.

Sony PS6 lineup release date

As per some reports, Sony's PS 6 series is expected to be released in 2027.

Though these leaks remain speculative but underscores a bold future for PlayStation.