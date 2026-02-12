Russia names conditions for WhatsApp unblocking

+ ↺ − 16 px

The messaging platform WhatsApp could potentially resume operations in Russia if its parent company Meta is willing to comply with Russian legislation and engage in dialogue with authorities, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking in an interview, Peskov stated that the issue depends on whether Meta is prepared to follow Russian laws and communicate with government officials. He noted that if the company shows readiness for dialogue, there could be an opportunity to reach an agreement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

At the same time, Peskov said that if Meta maintains what he described as a “non-compromising position” and does not adjust its approach to Russian legal requirements, the chances of restoring the platform’s operations would remain very low.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, has been designated as an extremist organization in Russia and is banned in the country. Restrictions on several Meta platforms have been in place as part of broader regulatory and legal disputes between the company and Russian authorities.

The issue remains unresolved, with any potential changes likely depending on future negotiations and regulatory developments.

