+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has nearly completed the required procedures to sign a new bilateral treaty with Iran soon, Russia's top security official Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Russia has nearly completed the required procedures to sign a new bilateral treaty with Iran soon, Russia's top security official Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters."We look forward to the imminent conclusion of a new basic interstate treaty. We are completing the internal procedures necessary for the preparation of documents for signing by the presidents," Shoigu said.Iran has strongly reject the accusations as part of Western propaganda to cover up for their complicity in the Israeli regime's crimes.According to Reuters, Russia has said for some time that it intends to sign a major partnership treaty with the Islamic Republic, but Shoigu's statement was the strongest sign yet that such a deal is imminent.

News.Az