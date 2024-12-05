Russia-North Korea Treaty text disclosed: If one country faces an armed attack, the other will provide military assistance
Reuters
A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea (DPRK) has been published, News.az reports.
The key provisions of the document, ratified by Russia and the DPRK, have been disclosed.
According to the Agreement, Moscow and Pyongyang support a strategic partnership based on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.
The parties aim to work towards global strategic stability and a new, fair world order.
In the event of a threat of armed aggression, bilateral consultations will be held immediately.
If one party is attacked, the other will immediately provide military and other assistance with all means at its disposal.
Russia and North Korea commit not to enter agreements aimed against each other's "core interests" and will not allow their territories to be used to undermine the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the other.
The parties cooperate with international organizations, including the United Nations.
Russia and North Korea establish mechanisms for joint activities to strengthen their defense capabilities.
They also promote the expansion and development of cooperation in trade-economic, investment, and scientific-technical fields, with particular emphasis on collaboration in areas such as space, nuclear energy, biology, artificial intelligence, and information technology.
Moscow and Pyongyang oppose unilateral sanctions and pledge not to impose such measures on each other or participate in such actions.
The agreement is valid indefinitely. If either party wishes to withdraw, it must provide written notice, and the agreement will terminate one year after the notification.
