Russia plans to rent crane ship from Azerbaijan

Russia’s Marine Offshore Contractor LLC intends to rent the Gurban Abbasov crane ship from Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, the CJSC said in a message.

Negotiations on this issue have already begun, Trend reports.

During the meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev, the guests noted that they inspected the ship and are satisfied with its technical parameters.

The crane ship is planned to be used in the Russian section of the Caspian Sea.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects of cooperation within joint projects.

News.Az

