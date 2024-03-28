Russia prepares for new offensive in May-June – Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an interview for CBS News. has revealed that the Russians may be preparing to conduct a new offensive which is expected late in May or in June. He did not specify which front was under risk, News.az reports.

He stated the offensive is expected approximately at the end of May or in June.

"And before that, we not only need to prepare, we not only need to stabilise the situation, because the partners are sometimes really happy that we have stabilised the situation. No, I say we need help now."

He added that the Ukrainian army had stabilised the situation, and it is better now than two-three months ago when there was a significant deficit of artillery ammunition and different types of armament.

Zelenskyy met with journalists during his trip to the city of Sumy. There, he inspected new underground bunkers in the outskirts of the city.

Zelenskyy stated that this whole territory of Ukraine is in the state of combat readiness in response to an increasing number of the Russian troops on the opposite side of the border and attacks on surrounding villages: "Usually, when they attack by artillery and destroy the villages, after that, they always tried to occupy. We don't know what will be tomorrow. That's why we have to prepare."

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine urgently needs more of US-made Patriot anti-air systems and more artillery: "Dozens of billions remain in the US. Let's be honest, the money which is allocated by the Congress, by the administration, in the majority of cases, 80% of this money — well, at least more than 75% — stays in the U.S. This ammunition is coming to us, but the production is taking place there, and the money stays in the US, and the taxes are staying in the US."

News.Az