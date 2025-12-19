Russia ready to consider ensuring security during Ukraine elections: Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is ready to consider measures to ensure security during elections in Ukraine, including refraining from strikes deep inside Ukrainian territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, News.az reports, citing TASS.

"We are ready to consider ensuring security during the elections in Ukraine. At the very least, we would refrain from strikes deep within its territory," Putin said during his annual press conference here.

"Regarding elections in Ukraine and the introduction of some kind of external governance regime, this has been suggested by others, including me, but it's hypothetical, and, in general, if such a will exists, including in Western countries," Putin said during the press conference.

News.Az