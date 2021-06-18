Russia records 17,262 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest number since Feb 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia recorded 17,262 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since February 1, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total case count has reached 5,281,309, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.33%. The rate was the lowest in the North Ossetia-Alania region (0.05%), the Adygea region (0.06%), the Tuva, Karachay-Circassian, Ingushetia and Kabardino-Balkaria regions (0.07%).

In particular, 1,254 cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 970 in St. Petersburg, 223 in the Buryatia region, 218 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 186 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 302,205 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

News.Az