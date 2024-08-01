Russia releases WSJ reporter and ex-US marine in major prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is releasing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan as part of a major prisoner swap with the US, according to people familiar with the situation.

The men, jailed in Russia on espionage charges they and the US deny, are en route to destinations outside of Russia. The US and its allies will return prisoners to Russia that they hold under the deal, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t yet public.Further details of the exchange weren’t immediately available. The US has been in talks for years to achieve the release of the two, which the State Department has designated wrongly detained.

News.Az