Thailand alerts public as melioidosis cases grow

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Thailand’s government is closely monitoring the melioidosis situation amid growing concern over an increasing trend in infections, as a total of 732 cases have been recorded nationwide between January 1 and April 16, with 23 deaths, an official said on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana explained that melioidosis is caused by bacteria found in soil and water.

The infection can enter the body through open wounds, by inhaling dust particles, or through the consumption of contaminated water.

She said the symptoms can be both acute and chronic, and may include high fever, difficulty breathing, and chest discomfort, as well as swollen, red skin lesions or abscesses. In severe cases, if the bacteria enter the bloodstream, it can result in serious infection and may even lead to death.

According to her, high-risk groups include farmers, agricultural workers, and others whose occupations involve frequent contact with soil and water. People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney disease, and thalassemia, as well as immunocompromised individuals, are also at higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

The spokesperson added that the government is urging public cooperation, particularly from high-risk groups, to avoid direct contact with soil and water. She also emphasized that anyone experiencing a high fever lasting more than two days, shortness of breath, or infected wounds should seek medical attention immediately.

News.Az