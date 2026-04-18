New Zealand defends patrol flight after China accusation

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New Zealand has defended a recent military patrol flight after China accused it of undermining national security and disrupting regional stability.

Beijing said a New Zealand P-8A surveillance aircraft carried out “close-in reconnaissance” over the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, warning that the activity increased the risk of miscalculation and interfered with civil aviation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In response, the New Zealand Defence Force said the flight was part of a long-standing international mission. The patrol was aimed at monitoring potential sanctions evasion linked to North Korea, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Officials emphasized that the crew acted professionally and followed international law, adding that the operation was routine and consistent with global enforcement efforts.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between New Zealand and China, which have faced periodic strains in recent years. Relations were tested in 2025 after Chinese naval exercises took place near New Zealand waters, raising concerns in Wellington.

Despite diplomatic efforts to maintain stable ties—particularly through trade cooperation—the latest exchange underscores growing sensitivities around military activity and surveillance in the Asia-Pacific region.

News.Az