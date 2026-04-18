5.5 earthquake shakes Pakistan and Afghanistan

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A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan early Saturday, sending tremors across several cities including Islamabad and Kabul, authorities said.

The quake’s epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of about 199 kilometers, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shaking was reported across northern Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the capital Islamabad. Residents described brief but noticeable tremors.

In Afghanistan, the quake was felt in several provinces, including the capital Kabul, according to local media reports.

Despite the widespread shaking, officials in both countries said there were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage. However, assessments are still ongoing.

The region lies on a highly active seismic zone, where earthquakes are relatively common due to the collision of tectonic plates, often causing tremors across both sides of the border.

News.Az