Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections
- 11 Jul 2020 12:55
- 20 Aug 2025 11:37
- Region
Russia on Saturday reported 6,611 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 720,547, Reuters reports.
The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 188 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,205.
Russia said 497,446 people have recovered from the virus.