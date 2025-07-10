Russia's Gazprom eyes energy projects in Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom is looking into potential involvement in energy projects across Africa, with the continent expressing interest in adopting Russian gas production technologies, according to NJ Ayuk, Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

"I was at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum two weeks ago and had meetings with many Russian companies," he said. "Gazprom will be considering numerous projects across Africa," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Ayuk added that Russia possesses economically viable gas extraction technologies, and African nations are keen to apply them.

The head of the African Energy Chamber also noted that Lukoil is already operating in several African countries, including Congo and Ghana. According to him, the Russian oil company plans further investments in African projects.

The 9th OPEC International Seminar is taking place on July 9-10 in Vienna.

News.Az