Russia says it foiled terror plot against high-ranking defense official

The FSB noted that "an agent of Ukrainian special services, codenamed Raven, recruited in a third country, has been nabbed." On instructions from his handler on the Telegram messaging service, he made a makeshift explosive device and hid it in a vehicle purchased with the money received from the enemy. Then the car, stuffed with more than 60 kilos of explosives, was supposed to be parked at a specific location and blown up when a high-ranking Russian military official got near it. The suspect was apprehended on the M-4 highway on the way to the site of the potential crime.

"During questioning, [the suspect] confessed to cooperation with the enemy’s special services. He said that in exchange for carrying out the terrorist act, he would be allowed to return to his country of origin and not be mobilized into the Ukrainian army," the FSB press service said.

The investigative department of the FSB directorate for the Rostov Region has brought criminal charges of high treason and illegal trafficking and manufacture of explosives. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The FSB noted that for the totality of crimes committed, the suspect could be looking at life in prison.