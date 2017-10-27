Russia says relations with Azerbaijan are developing through regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s relations with Azerbaijan are developing through regions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov made the remarks at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Subjects of the Russian Federation under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, APA’s Moscow correspondent reported.



Referring to the 8th Russia-Azerbaijan Inter-Regional Forum held in September in Stavropol, the foreign minister recalled that five bilateral documents were signed at the forum. “In total, about 650 joint ventures with Azerbaijani partners operate in the regions of Russia,” added Lavrov.

