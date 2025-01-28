Russia seeks continued gas supply to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is eager to maintain its gas exports to Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday.

Peskov's comments come as the European Commission (EC) is in discussions with Ukraine to secure continued gas transit through Ukrainian territory, with plans to involve Hungary and Slovakia in the negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "This is trade. Russia is interested in continuing this trade. We know that Hungary has stated certain conditions for extension of the mentioned sanctions, those conditions related to the position of the Kyiv regime. Hungary has apparently received an assurance from the Brussels that some negotiation process would be resumed. We will closely monitor the situation," he said. Russian gas is not only able to compete with American gas, but it is also "more beneficial for European consumers," Peskov added.

