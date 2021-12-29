Russia sees 21,119 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 22

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 21,119 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,458,271 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, in absolute terms, this is the lowest increase since September 22. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.2%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 932, compared to 935 the day before. In all, 307,022 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.94%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 42,776. In all, 9,380,223 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 89.7% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

News.Az