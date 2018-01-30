Russia sold antitank missiles to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anti-tank missile system (ATGM) 9K129 "Kornet-E" of Russian production was demonstrated during the display of equipment and armament of the Armenian armed forces in honor of the Army Day held in Gyumri (Armenia) on January 28, 2018.

According to REGNUM, the Kornet-E complexes were supplied from Russia among the armaments received by Armenia on account of the state export loan provided by the Russian side in the amount of up to $ 200 million for the purchase of Russian arms and military equipment based on the agreement from June 26, 2015.

It should be reminded that Azerbaijan purchased a batch of 100 Kornet-E ATGMs under the contract of 2008, and in the future, possibly, received additional lots of these complexes.

Video of the ceremony and show in Gyumri:

News.Az

News.Az