Russia stays in close contact with Saudi Arabia on oil market issues, says Putin

Russia maintains close contact with Saudi Arabia on the oil market situation, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, TASS reports.

"We keep close contact with our partners in Saudi Arabia. I have recently had a conversation with the President of the United States of America," the Russian leader said. "All of us are concerned of the evolving situation. Everyone is interested in joint and, I would like to stress this, coordinated action to ensure the long-term market stability," Putin added.

