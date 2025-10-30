Russia strikes gas station in Sumy, injuring civilians -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces struck a gas station in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy on Thursday morning using a strike drone, causing injuries and property damage, local authorities said.

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar reported that four people were injured and two cars were damaged in the attack, which occurred around 11:15 a.m. Kyiv time. Emergency and relevant services are responding at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The drone has been preliminarily identified as an Italmas model.

Russian attacks on Sumy and surrounding areas have continued to target both civilian and critical infrastructure. Earlier this week, a Russian FPV drone strike on a minibus on the Sumy-Bilopillia highway killed one person and injured 13, including two children. Another Italmas drone recently struck a high-rise building in Zarichnyi, causing a rooftop fire that was quickly extinguished.

The incidents underscore the ongoing threat to civilians as Russian forces maintain attacks on urban areas and infrastructure in northern Ukraine.

News.Az