Drone strike hits railway station in Sumy, injuring two

A nighttime drone strike targeted a railway station in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, injuring two railway workers, according to Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

The attack occurred around 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on October 23, when drones struck the station’s territory. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the site to assess the damage and assist victims, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Authorities confirmed that two employees were injured in the strike. A 35-year-old man was hospitalized for medical treatment, while a 28-year-old worker received first aid on site and is reported to be in stable condition.

Rescue teams continue to work at the scene, evaluating the scale of destruction and restoring station operations. Officials said the extent of infrastructure damage is still being assessed.

The incident follows a wave of Russian drone and missile attacks across Ukraine. Just a day earlier, Kyiv came under heavy fire, leaving 29 people injured, including five children, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Residents of Kyiv whose property was damaged in those strikes can apply for compensation through the YeOpora chatbot, city officials announced.

