Russia strikes Odesa again, fires and damage reported

Russian forces attacked Odesa for the second consecutive night, launching drone strikes that caused fires and damage to residential and religious sites, Ukrainian regional authorities reported early Wednesday.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, strike drones targeted the city and surrounding areas overnight. Emergency services were dispatched to multiple locations as authorities documented the impacts. While several buildings were damaged, no casualties have been confirmed so far, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the Kyivskyi district of Odesa, a drone hit the grounds of an Orthodox monastery, sparking a fire. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, and preliminary assessments indicate no injuries. Inspection of the site is ongoing.

Another drone strike hit a private residential building elsewhere in the city. Damage was reported, but no casualties were recorded. Recovery teams are continuing damage assessments and securing affected areas.

Emergency services remain active across Odesa, checking impacted locations and assisting residents. Local officials stated that while damage is being evaluated, additional safety measures have been reinforced. At the time of reporting, air raid alerts were still active in Odesa and the wider region.

The latest attack follows a large-scale drone assault on Odesa the previous night. On January 27, Russian forces launched more than 50 drones at the city and surrounding areas, damaging homes, civilian infrastructure, cultural buildings, and religious sites. Fires broke out at several locations, and dozens of residential buildings and apartments sustained damage.

Among the heavily affected sites was the Odesa Vocational College of Construction and Architecture, where emergency crews managed to extinguish a major fire. Multiple districts reported shattered windows, damaged facades, and destroyed vehicles. Energy infrastructure was also targeted, including a facility belonging to Ukraine’s largest private energy company, with restoration expected to take significant time.

Ukrainian authorities say drone attacks continue to focus on civilian and critical infrastructure. Emergency response teams remain on alert as recovery efforts continue and air defense systems stay active across the region.

News.Az