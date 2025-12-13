Russia strikes Southern Ukraine, power disrupted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on southern Ukraine on December 13, targeting Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and surrounding areas with drones, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles, and Kalibr cruise missiles. The assault involved multiple waves and caused significant infrastructure damage and power outages.

Strike drones and missiles hit Odesa early Saturday, triggering explosions and outages in power and water supply. Local media reported damage to about 10 substations. DTEK noted electricity cuts in Odeskyi, Peresyp, and Prymorskyi districts. Authorities deployed additional police patrols following the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Missiles and drones struck industrial and energy infrastructure, causing power outages in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts. Public transport is limited to trolleybuses with autonomous power, and water distribution has been paused. No casualties were reported.

The attack left parts of Kherson region without electricity and disrupted centralized water supply. Trolleybus service is temporarily suspended. Resilience centers have switched to reinforced mode, offering warmth, device charging, and assistance.

In Cherkasy, air defense forces destroyed 30 Russian drones, with minor damage to residential windows. Dnipro experienced a fire in an unoccupied building, and attacks in Nikopol injured two men aged 43 and 67. Damage was also reported to vehicles and a power line in Nikopol, Marganets, Myrivka, and Pokrovska communities.

The strikes highlight Russia’s continued efforts to target Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure, causing widespread disruption across southern regions.Top of Form

