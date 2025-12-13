EU says Ukraine likely cannot join before 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union before 2027 is considered “extremely difficult,” according to European diplomats cited by Reuters, despite reports of accelerated talks involving the EU, Kyiv, and the United States.

The Financial Times recently reported that Ukraine could potentially join the EU by January 1, 2027, under proposals discussed in US-mediated negotiations on ending the war. However, EU officials warn that such a timeline is highly unrealistic. Accession negotiations typically take many years, and Ukraine has not officially completed any of the 36 required accession chapters. The EU only admits new members once all chapters are finalized, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Several European diplomats described the 2027 target as “absolutely impossible,” and it remains unclear whether EU leadership supports the accelerated timeline. Hungary’s historical opposition to certain EU decisions, along with its pro-Moscow stance, further complicates the process. EU officials are reportedly considering using majority voting among member states to bypass potential vetoes, but the challenges remain substantial.

Ukraine’s EU membership is being discussed alongside future security guarantees, but any accelerated accession would require significant changes to EU procedures and agreements.

News.Az