Russia suspends Kazan airport’s service

Temporary restrictions on flights to and from Kazan Airport have been implemented, according to a statement from Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya.

"To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the operation of Kazan Airport since 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT). The air harbor is temporarily not accepting or sending flights," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures for the security of flights, the regulator added.

