Yandex metrika counter

Russia to call up 133,000 conscripts for military service in fall draft

  • Region
  • Share
Russia to call up 133,000 conscripts for military service in fall draft

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to mobilize 133,000 conscripts for military service as part of the upcoming fall campaign, according to a statement posted on the government's legal information portal on Monday.

The decree specifies the call-up of Russian citizens aged 18-30 who are not in reserve and are subject to the army draft, with the mobilization period set from October 1 to December 31, 2024, News.Az reports.

Additionally, the decree mandates the discharge of servicemen who have completed their established term of conscripted military service.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      