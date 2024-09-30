Russia to call up 133,000 conscripts for military service in fall draft

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to mobilize 133,000 conscripts for military service as part of the upcoming fall campaign, according to a statement posted on the government's legal information portal on Monday.

The decree specifies the call-up of Russian citizens aged 18-30 who are not in reserve and are subject to the army draft, with the mobilization period set from October 1 to December 31, 2024, News.Az reports.Additionally, the decree mandates the discharge of servicemen who have completed their established term of conscripted military service.

News.Az