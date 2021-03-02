News.az
Tag:
Conscription
Azerbaijan’s president signs order on conscription
14 Feb 2025-17:39
Azerbaijan eyes lowering upper age limit for conscription
13 Dec 2024-12:39
Russia enforces tougher penalties, travel restrictions for conscripts avoiding service
14 Nov 2024-12:28
Conscription is breaking Ukraine: Foreign Policy
28 Oct 2024-18:24
Russia to call up 133,000 conscripts for military service in fall draft
30 Sep 2024-16:22
Germany plans to introduce new conscription model for army
13 Jun 2024-10:50
Azerbaijan Army continues conscript admission process
(VIDEO)
05 Oct 2023-08:39
Azerbaijani president signs order on conscription
01 Mar 2023-01:46
Azerbaijani president signs order on conscription
18 Feb 2022-12:09
Azerbaijani President signs order on conscription
02 Mar 2021-23:49
