Russia to define stance following Miami talks: Kremlin

After receiving a report from Special Presidential Envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, Russia will be able to determine its position and continue dialogue with the United States through existing channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Now, we will take into account the information received by our head of state to formulate our further positions and continue our contacts through the available channels as soon as possible," he noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21. The US delegation included special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.

