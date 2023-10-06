Russia to consider timing of withdrawal of its peacekeepers from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh

Russia to consider timing of withdrawal of its peacekeepers from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh

Russia to consider timing of withdrawal of its peacekeepers from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian Defense Ministry delegation will visit Yerevan on October 6 to discuss the timing of the withdrawal of its peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, News.Az reports citing TASS.

At a meeting to be held by the delegation, the period of the peacekeepers' withdrawal from the region will be specifically discussed.

Following the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, Russian peacekeepers were temporarily deployed in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan for a period of 5 years.

News.Az