Russia to revise nuclear doctrine in response to Western involvement in Ukraine war: Official

Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday.

The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state, News.Az reports citing Retuers.Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.Putin said in June that the nuclear doctrine was a "living instrument" that could change, depending on world events. Ryabkov's comments on Sunday were the clearest statement yet that changes would indeed be made."The work is at an advanced stage, and there is a clear intent to make corrections," Ryabkov said.He said the decision is "connected with the escalation course of our Western adversaries" in connection with the Ukraine conflict.Moscow accuses the West of using Ukraine as a proxy to wage war against it, with the aim of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia and breaking it apart.The United States and its allies deny that, saying they are helping Ukraine defend itself against a colonial-style war of aggression by Russia.

