Russia to strengthen its naval potential in all strategic directions — Putin

Russia will implement all of its plans to build ships and qualitatively strengthen its naval power in all strategic directions and areas of the world ocean, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, News.az reports.

"We will definitely implement all of our plans for building ships, and strengthening Russia's naval power qualitatively in all strategic directions and areas of the World Ocean," Putin said during a ceremony of hoisting flags on new ships joining the Navy.

He added that in the near future the frigate Admiral Golovko would join the Northern Fleet, and the small missile ship Naro-Fominsk and minesweeper Lev Chernavin would be serving in the Baltic Fleet, protecting Russia’s western borders.

"I would like to congratulate the naval sailors and shipbuilders on today's event, thank the labor staffs of the enterprises for their professionalism and high dedication, and wish the crews of the ships worthy service for the good of Russia. And, of course, in accordance with the old naval tradition, I wish you seven feet under the keel," Putin added.

News.Az