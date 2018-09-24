Russia to supply Syria with S-300 anti-missile system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Moscow will supply an S-300 anti-missile system to Syria within two weeks, Reuters reports.

The announcement comes a week after the ministry accused Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military plane in Syria that killed 15 servicemen.

