Russia to supply Syria with S-300 anti-missile system
- 24 Sep 2018 10:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133800
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/russia-to-supply-syria-with-s-300-anti-missile-system Copied
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Moscow will supply an S-300 anti-missile system to Syria within two weeks
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Moscow will supply an S-300 anti-missile system to Syria within two weeks, Reuters reports.
The announcement comes a week after the ministry accused Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military plane in Syria that killed 15 servicemen.
News.az