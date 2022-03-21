Russia-Ukraine talks may continue today - Zelenskyy's Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations may resume on Monday, March 21, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich said, referring to the words of the adviser to the head of the Office, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podolyak, News.az reports.

"Quoting Mikhail Podolyak, negotiations may resume tomorrow (March 21 - ed.)," Arestovich said.

